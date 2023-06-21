ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Montana Fouts will go down in history as one of the best to ever dawn the crimson and white in any sport at Alabama, but definitely one of the softball program’s best and brightest.

Softball fans everywhere watched Fouts make history on the diamond, and hundreds of little girls who watched her shine during her career at Alabama got the opportunity to learn from the woman they look up to this week.

The former Crimson Tide ace hosted a two-day camp at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville.

Young softballers got to participate in various drills ranging from bunting practice, hitting off the tee and live batting practice all while learning from Fouts and some of her Tide teammates.

After two days of teaching in North Alabama, Fouts says she enjoys being able to inspire the next generation of players.

“I just feel like if you’re grateful it’s just a different perspective,” Fouts said. “I feel like there’s so many things in the world that we can be sad about and that we can’t really change and you can control what you can control. If that’s being grateful for the situation that you’re in especially since we’re so lucky we get to be out here playing softball with each other and I think being grateful for that that automatically makes you a better and happier person.”

At the end of her camp, Fouts told all the girls to write three thank-you notes: to their parents, coaches and teammates.