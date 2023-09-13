TRINITY, Ala. (WHNT) – West Morgan is picking up right where it left off last year.

So far the Rebels are 3-0, and they’re averaging more than 57 points per game, which makes them the highest-scoring offense in the entire state of Alabama.

In Friday’s region-opening win over Brooks, the Rebels scored 83 points, the most points they’ve ever scored in a single game in team history. For that, West Morgan is the week two Tyler Mann Team of the Week!

“It builds a ton of confidence, a lot of different guys touched the football, a lot of different guys had success and we were able to see our abilities and how we could stretch the field vertically and horizontally and that’s what we were really pleased with,” West Morgan head football coach Drew Phillips said.

“It starts with our offensive line, they do a tremendous job and those guys never get enough credit,” Phillips added. “And of course, our quarterback Braxton Peters does a tremendous job of spreading the ball around and we’ve got several different playmakers. Our offensive coordinator does a great job of giving our guys a good plan to start the week and then watching them execute it throughout the week and then on Friday night is pretty fun to see.”

“What we’re doing right now, practice, practice, practice and then eventually you’re just working to being perfect. It’s just like a mindset more than anything else, you’ve just got to go out and keep scoring, just like it’s 0-0 every play. It’s nice, it’s not like I only have to throw the ball to one person every time, it’s like I can throw the ball to the open guy. It gives us somewhat confidence but we still have got to keep working. Last year we understood the importance of consistency we didn’t embrace it and this year I feel like we’re going to embrace the importance of consistency,” West Morgan senior quarterback Braxton Peters said.

Phillips is not only proud of how some of the older guys on the team have performed on the field but also how they’ve guided the younger players.

“I feel like this year’s team has played a lot of football, they’ve got a lot of experience, and we’ve got tremendous leadership. These guys really take care of the younger guys and pull them along and they care about the entirety of the program, not just having a good team this year. Just seeing that leadership is pretty promising,” Phillips stated.

West Morgan will host Central on Friday night for a battle between undefeated Class 4A Region 7 teams.