TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – When Patrick Malone returned to his alma mater this season, he was determined to bring his program back to the Deshler standard, like when he won a state championship with them in 1998. Well, he’s off to a pretty good start so far.

When the Tigers traveled to West Limestone Friday to open region play, they handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season. So for starting their season 3-0 for the first time since 2017, Deshler is the Week Two Tyler Mann Team of the Week.

“West Limestone’s beaten us for the last two years so going in a region opener on the road at their place, it’s always a tough place to play. We knew going in we were going to have to be physical, we’re going to have to be tough, we’re going to have to execute offensively and we were able to get it done and I’m proud of our seniors for leading the way,” Coach Malone said.

“We just really were ready to play those guys and we just were really ready to get out there and compete and just give it our all. After I scored first I kind of came back to the sideline and everybody was real hype, everybody was really, really into the game and that’s what you want to see from our team. This is what Deshler is built on so to go 3-0 right now at this point in the season and to have everybody in the stands just be so happy for us and the entire city of Tuscumbia just be so glad, it’s amazing, it’s an amazing feeling,” Senior running back Simeon Malone added.

“It felt great but it left a taste of we want more. It means that we’re back on track to where we were before, to where we should be and to where everybody expects us to be. Being 3-0 is just a small part of what is normal around here,” Senior lineman Water Goggins said.

“They understand there’s a lot left here and we want to establish a foundation here and it’s something these seniors set out as one of their goals is when they leave, how are they going to be remembered. I’m grateful to be here, grateful for this program, and grateful to this community. I know that this is a very prideful place and they take a lot of pride in Deshler football so for people to be talking about Deshler football is a good thing and it’s just one game at a time, one day at a time, we’re just going to keep moving forward,” Coach Malone added.

Deshler will look to improve to 4-0 on the season when they play at East Lawrence on Thursday night.