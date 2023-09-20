HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Mae Jemison football team went 0-10 last season but then Rico White took over as head coach and has led them to a 2-2 start.

On Friday night, the Jaguars hung on to get the 19-18 win over rivals Lee. For that, Mae Jemison is the Week Three Tyler Mann Team of the Week!

“The style, the fashion that we won in, it was a tough-fought game. We kept preaching don’t quit, just keep fighting,” Mae Jemison football head coach Rico White said. “To win an important rivalry game, it was amazing. Early in the season, we had that other side of the coin and they understand so it’s nothing to brag about, just keep working, do what we ask you to do and we’ll be fine.”

“In order to have a great program you have to have a great foundation. I think that win really helped us get a great foundation, it helped us understand that the sky’s the limit,” White added.

For the players, last week’s rivalry game meant a lot since it also fell on homecoming week.

“We were very motivated because it meant a lot to us, it’s our homecoming, and they’ve been talking a lot since last year, so it just meant a lot to us to get this win. It’s been great, it’s been a lot of progress. Like I said, the team’s been picking it up, the effort’s been better, everything’s been better, a lot better,” Mae Jemison junior linebacker Antonio Hardin said.

And Mae Jemison sophomore quarterback Jaden Burroughs says this win is just another step toward bigger goals the team has.

“It was a great win, one step closer to the state championship, playoffs. It felt really good to get the win. This year, it feels like we know what’s going on, we can compete more than last year. We’re still trying to prove ourselves, show that we were a better team than we were last year,” Burroughs said.

“When you first come in, you keep telling them that they can win and you keep telling them to buy into the process. And then when you have success, it makes a difference. Every day we want it to get better, even if it’s just a smidgen, just get better each day and that’s part of winning. Right now we’re chasing the best and that’s what we’re trying to be,” Coach White added.

The Jaguars will be back in action on Friday at Athens.