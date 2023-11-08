HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison Academy Mustangs have been a force to be reckoned with in 2023; the Mustangs finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record after outscoring opponents 530-87.

This year marks the first 10-0 season since 2020 for Madison Academy. After picking up an impressive win over Westminster Christian and securing the perfect season, Madison Academy earned the Tyler Mann Team of the Week for the final week of the regular season.

“I’m very proud of them because they’ve worked extremely hard,” head coach Bob Godsey said. “Most of what we’ve accomplished has been through their hard work, through their dedication and sacrifice and it’s everything that you hope you have in a team. We like to think the success has been earned but everybody’s 0-0 now so we’re ready to move on.”

“It shows how our team is more disciplined than others. We’re aggressive and we’re not going to take it easy on other people because we’re going to show how dominant we are no matter what,” senior offensive lineman Reese Baker said. “No one’s selfish on the team and everyone plays for each other, so it’s really fun playing with them.”

“They’re good guys and I think a lot of what makes them who they are you see on Friday night,” Godsey said. “They’re extremely close, we have zero ego issues, they love each other, they play hard for each other, they challenge each other and they respond when they’re challenged and I think you see that on Friday nights like we see it in the classrooms and in the hallways before and after games.”

The Mustangs are set to host Hokes Bluff in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.