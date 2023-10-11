MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Muscle Shoals and Hartselle have been the two teams to beat in Class 6A Region 7 the past few years, with their battles on the gridiron certainly living up to that hype and Friday night was no different.

The Trojans found themselves in an early 21-0 deficit but then they rallied, sending that matchup into double overtime where Muscle Shoals then got its first win over Hartselle since 2019, maintaining their perfect season.

For that, Muscle Shoals is the Week 6 Tyler Mann Team of the Week.

“I think you can learn a lot about character and resiliency in coming back like that and staying the course. Real proud of our kids and real proud of our coaches in just the fight that they showed to claw back into that. Every team has an identity and I think maybe Friday night, we found ours,” Muscle Shoals football head coach Scott Basden said.

“It was really motivating, knowing that they got us the past three years, we wanted to go into their house and take them down. We knew that we had the ball coming out of the half and our offense was pretty hot, and we knew they were about to come out there and tie it up and we knew the defense had to get some stops. It was pretty fun, everybody was pretty excited but we know that the job’s not finished, we’ve got to keep working,” Muscle Shoals senior safety Luke Mosley added.

“Just us coming from a 21-point deficit and just coming out and doing better and ending up winning, it felt good in the locker room. It made us better by just battling and playing against somebody that’s your skill level. So, it really just made us feel good that we had a chance to go out there and battle with them and beat them on both sides of the ball toward the end,” Muscle Shoals linebacker Braylen Jones said.

“The coaches and the teams in our region do a really good job, so week in and week out, it’s always a ballgame and you’ve just got to keep fighting every week. That was great to win but it’s over with and we’ve got to move on. We’ve got some things that we’ve got to get better on, obviously, we turned the ball over two or three times there, we’ve got to hold on to the ball better. The fact that we graduated 25 kids last year and we got beat in the semifinals and everybody sort of thought this was going to be a down year for them, and how they’ve fought and clawed and gotten better each week… up until this point it’s a really good story to write,” Basden added.

Muscle Shoals will be back in action on Friday, hosting the Decatur Red Raiders.