ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — The last few seasons have been a little tough for the Elkmont football team, but then Chris Bunio walked in.

Entering his second season at the helm, the Red Devils are 2-0, already with as many wins this season as they’ve had the previous three combined. And on Friday night, they got the 64-0 win over Brindlee Mountain, their first shutout win since 2011.

For that, Elkmont is the week 1 Tyler Mann Team of the Week!

“Our defensive coordinator coach Oliver did a great job getting those guys ready, and I think that that kind of shows that they all kind of care about one another and they don’t want to let anybody down, they have each other’s backs,” Elkmont head coach Chris Bunio said.

“It’s a good feeling to open the season but then that home opener, 64-0 that’s insane, I’ve never done that, I’m usually on the other end of those beatings and stuff so it’s great, it’s a great feeling,” Elkmont senior safety Cole Holt added.

“Everybody’s bought into this year. I think we really have a good chance, I think everyone realizes that which pushes them even harder to do better. Coach Bunio, I can’t praise him enough, he’s doing an excellent job,” Elkmont senior quarterback John Doner said.

“It’s a great first step but we know, we went 1-9 last year, if we lose the rest it’s 2-8 so it’s a one-game improvement from last year, so we have a lot more to do. But if we keep keeping on how we’re playing and keep up with the energy, it comes from the coaches and the other 13 seniors that we have which is a huge improvement from last year, I think we’ll be OK. I’ve seen a bunch of heartbroken seniors on senior nights, that’s supposed to be the game that you win and I’ve seen one senior night win since I was in seventh grade here, and watching them leave 1-9 or 0-10, I told myself and I’ve told everyone else that’s not going to be me, that’s not going to be us because that’s a terrible feeling. Now for us to have this feeling that we win all of these games and make playoffs, I couldn’t explain a greater feeling right now,” Holt continued.

“There has to be a winner and there has to be a loser every game but fortunately, we’ve started out 2-0 and these kids, we have worked them really hard and so the wins and the success has definitely, I guess, inspired them a little bit more and helped them feel a little bit more confident in themselves and what we’re doing and they can kind of trust it a little bit more. At the end of the day, if they just believe in themselves, they can do whatever they want and so far they’ve been able to do that,” Bunio added.

Elkmont will host Phil Campbell on Sept. 8 to open Class 3A Region 8 play.