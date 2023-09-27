HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – Ronnie Watson took over a Sparkman team that went 5-5 last season and he was determined to bring that back to the top.

So far, the Senators are off to a 5-0 start, their best start since 2019. And on Friday night they got the 51-0 win over Grissom which is their second straight game of scoring at least 50 points, while their defense pitched their fourth shutout of the season. For that, Sparkman is the Week Four Tyler Mann Team of the Week!

“Everything comes down to efficiency, everything we do, cutting down the penalties, making sure that we execute as a staff, and as players and I think they did a really good job on Friday,” Sparkman head football coach Ronnie Watson said.

“Communication, we’re all so in tune with each other and that’s a big part of it, being out on the field where it’s so loud and being able to check little things, see little things, just being out there and having the chemistry with our guys. We had a few practices where they definitely shut us out multiple times and I knew then and there that they were a really solid defense. It’s definitely made us better, and I hope that we’ve made them better in a way. Defense has definitely done their job, and it just makes me want to go out there and do my job even more,

Sparkman senior quarterback Josh Ward added.

Ward also says he could see a change in the team with a new coach at the helm before they even got onto the field under those stadium lights.

“Coach Watson, before we even played our first game I was saying that he changed Sparkman a lot so I feel like this year, we’re a lot more focused, we’re a lot more driven and coached really hard so. That’s been my goal since I came in here as a freshman, is to take my team to the playoffs and last year I wasn’t able to do it so this year, I don’t have a choice, I’m getting it done this year,” Ward stated.

And now, the Senators are doing this for more than just the number in the win column.

“It’s not just me but some guys will remind them about our friend that passed and ever since then, we’ve just had that mindset to do it for him,” Sparkman senior athlete Jalyn Chambers said.

“Last year, we were nine points away from having a fantastic season and that’s been our fire all throughout the offseason was to make sure that we make up those nine points. Expectations is a privilege so they have expectations, a lot of these guys don’t understand that so to be expected to do things and to do things well is a privilege and that’s our focus this week, work on us,” Coach Watson added.

Sparkman is on its bye week and will be back in action October 6 at James Clemens.