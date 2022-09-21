ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — The Arab football team has been nearly unstoppable to start their season. The Knights are averaging over 38 points per game, which ranks the fifth best in all of 5A… while the defense has pitched two shutouts. And last week they got the 28-7 region win over Scottsboro to improve to 5-0, their best start since 1949. For that, Arab is the Week Four Tyler Mann team of the week!

“I’m grateful for it but we didn’t come here to go 5-0, we came here to play at our highest and best level, all season long, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Arab head coach Lee Ozmint said.

“It means a lot but really in the grand scheme of things, we’re just taking it week by week and working as a team. I think it was a good morale booster because we haven’t had the best record with them in the past but I think we’re trending in the right direction with our wins,” Arab senior quarterback Aidan Cox added.

“No matter what our record is, we need to keep working and focusing on the next game. I think towards the end of last year, we had a lot of guys step up and we could already see through summer workouts and practices. We’ve been working for this for a while like a lot of the seniors, my teammates, they’ve been starting since sophomore and freshman year and we’ve just been working for this for so long. I think if we do what we’re supposed to, we can go undefeated and make it deep into the playoffs,” Arab senior linebacker Joshua Roe said.

“Our confidence isn’t in scores, our confidence isn’t in 5-0, our confidence is in each other during the game, during the plays, during preparation for the games. I saw it years ago, just seeing how this senior bunch of football players has matured and grown up. I knew we would be good but look, this season’s only halfway done. We’ve got a lot of work to do, we’ve got a lot of improving to do, we’re not anywhere near where we need to be but I’m confident we’re going to keep working and get better and better and better from one week to the next,” Ozmint added.

Arab will host For Payne Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:00 p.m. in a non-region game.