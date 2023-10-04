HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Westminster Chrisitan football team lost its season opener but sometimes it just takes a little bit to build some chemistry. Since then, the Wildcats have been rolling.

They’ve won four straight, they’re undefeated in region play and on Friday night, they scored a school-record 71 points in their win against Central. For that, Westminster Christian is the Week Five Tyler Mann Team of the Week!

“Anytime that you can beat a team that beat you the year before is always big. I think all around the win was incredible, it was a step up for us from last year, and then it abled us to give us that fuel to come in here and get better on the practice field for what we need to be able to do for the rest of the season. The only reason we got to 71 this time was because Central just wouldn’t go away, and we felt like we were never safe. I wasn’t surprised because they’re capable of more, they’re very explosive, Coach Riley and Coach Taylor and Coach Harris do a phenomenal job on the offensive side of the ball and it’s fun to watch them,” Westminster Christian football head coach Louis LeBlanc said.

“It’s definitely really cool, it’s really cool you know I watched the previous record when I was in like seventh grade and I had always looked up to those guys and so it’s cool just to beat the record. The whole offense around us, we just trust the coaches and we just really trust each other and plus, I feel like we’ve got a special bond. When you’ve got a bunch, a good group of guys that are bonded together, I feel like you’re destined to have a special team. In the third quarter, we had a lot of mistakes on both sides of the football like the momentum had completely shifted but we kind of hit that reset button and we didn’t lose composure or anything, we just kept on and kept on and finished strong,” Westminster Christian senior quarterback Brandon Musch added.

“Knowing that we can rely on each other, offense can rely on defense, defense can rely on offense and definitely practice helps with that as well, definitely to see that bond, that trust with each other,” Westminster Christian senior linebacker Zeke Carwile said.

“I never plan to have a bye week after the first game of the year but we really needed it and I felt like the guys took it for what it was and focused on what was next. If we’re in the playoffs, I want to look like a week 11 or 12 team in the first round of the playoffs, I don’t want to look like a week 7 or 8 team, and the only way to do that is that means we have to get better every single week. The goal is to be the best that we can be on a Friday night with the players that we have to coach. This group gets us excited, they have those ‘it’ factors. It’s not that we have SEC talent running around the field, but we’ve got guys that buy-in and they believe. Friday night wins are more important than personal stats and that’s exciting as a coach, I mean that’s what you want,” LeBlanc added.

Westminster Christian will be back on Friday hosting DAR.