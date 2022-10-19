MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Expectations were high going into 2022 for Priceville after having their first 10 win season last year and making it to the second round of the playoffs. Well so far, so good, the Bulldogs are 9-0, their best start in program history. And on Friday night, they scored 49 points in the second half alone to set a school record 72 points scored in their win against Westminster Christian. For that, Priceville is the Week Eight Tyler Mann Team of the Week!

“We did a great job of blocking the people we were supposed to and I thought our defense did a great job of getting us the ball back pretty quickly in order to be able to do something like that,” Priceville head coach Chris Foster said.

“It was a reality check because I think that was the first time we’ve been down at halftime and it just determined who we were. It starts with our O-line, they go hit people really hard, hit them in the mouth, and then I think it’s our multiple running backs that we’ve got that can just make plays. It’s special because I grew up watching the teams before us lose every game and now we get to change that,” Priceville senior linebacker Jake Langlois added.

“We were really just focused on trying to stick back to the game plan that we started with. We really kind of got off the rails to start the game and we just wanted to get back, focusing going back to what we do. It’s an awesome experience to get to play for a region title how it is, I’m excited for the challenge. Coming from the history here, the losing seasons to now being one of the top teams in the area has been something to really be proud of,” Priceville senior quarterback Jackson Prickett said.

“This senior class as a whole on our offense and defense has been tremendous for us this year and it’s been the big difference. It’s a culmination of four years, they’ve been buying in and building this program up for the last four years and they’re the winningest class here for a reason and it’s starting to show. They’re my first group that I’ve had for all four years so they were one of the groups that laid the foundation here and really bought in to what I was selling so I’m really thankful for that,” Foster added.

Priceville will visit Randolph Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:00 p.m. for the region 8 championship.