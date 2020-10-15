Tyler Mann Team of the Week: Florence Falcons Team of the Week by: Jess Grotjahn Posted: Oct 14, 2020 / 10:45 PM CDT / Updated: Oct 14, 2020 / 10:45 PM CDT Last Friday the Florence Falcons took the field for the first time in about a month, beating the top team in Class 7A Region 4. News 19 Sports Reporter Olivia Whitmire awarded the Falcons the Tyler Mann Team of the Week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction