Tyler Mann Team of the Week: Ardmore Tigers

The Ardmore Tigers dominated on both sides of the ball in their win over Tanner. They scored 42 points on 39 offensive plays not to mention an outstanding defensive performance. For that they're our Tyler Mann Team of the Week.