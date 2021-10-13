Hartselle takes down Muscle Shoals to remain undefeated to earn Week Seven Tyler Mann Team of the Week

HARTSELLE, Ala. – When Hartselle and Muscle Shoals took the field for week seven, these programs knew only one team could leave the field undefeated; the Tigers took down the Trojans 52-35 improving to 8-0 for the first time since 2018 earning the Tyler Mann Team of the Week for week seven.

“I’m really proud of them they played well. It wasn’t perfect but it was a great high school atmosphere and a great game,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. “We’ve still got a lot to do we’ve got to get stops we gave up 35 points we can’t do that, but again we kept playing and we didn’t fall into it. They had a big fake punt and some big momentum things and we just stayed the course and got the win.”

Moore says a big part about this team that sticks out to him is the leadership that they have among their players and he’s grateful to be a part of an 8-0 team, especially in just his second season with the Tigers.

“Anytime you have a team like this it has a lot to do with the senior class, the continuity of our team and our coaches has been great, our community’s behind us and it’s just been a lot of fun. It doesn’t happen much and I’ve only been a part of one other team like this and again you’ve got to appreciate it. Live in the moment, be present and just enjoy it. I think sometimes we think about the future and all the things going into the playoffs and that kind of stuff but just enjoy the moment.”

Up next for the Tigers, they’ll host Hazel Green on Friday, October 15 at 7 p.m. at J.P. Cain Stadium.