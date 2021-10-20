Geraldine snaps Fyffe’s nation leading win streak to earn Week Eight Tyler Mann Team of the Week

GERALDINE, Ala. – Entering week eight, Fyffe held the longest win streak in the nation with 51 but when the clock struck zero at Coolidge-Isbell Field on Friday night it was Geraldine coming out on top 20-19 snapping the Red Devils’ streak that dated back to 2017.

This marks Geraldine’s first win over Fyffe since 2013 earning the Bulldogs the Tyler Mann Team of the Week for week eight.

“We always talk about as a program getting that defining moment that big win that turns the page for the guys, so you can tell with them it’s very emotional not just for this football team but for the fans well,” Geraldine head coach Michael Davis said. “It’s always one of those things where you see Fyffe on the schedule and say ‘here we go again’ and I’m just proud of the guys they came to battle. Fyffe’s been rolling they’ve been something that everyone else aspires to be, so for us to snap the streak was huge for the program and huge for the school.”

2021 Geraldine High School Football Team

The Bulldogs’ players say they’ve been working to beat Fyffe for years, and they’re thankful all the hard work finally paid off.

“It was crazy that’s what we’ve been working for since we came in the 7th and 8th grade that’s been one of our big goals and it was great to finally get it,” Geraldine senior lineman Caleb Benefield said. “We’re really close this is a really good group we’ve got we’ve been really focused.”

“It was amazing just seeing all the work we’ve put in in the summer and throughout the season just all come into light in that game,” Geraldine sophomore quarterback/outside linebacker Jaxon Colvin said. “It took everybody. The coaches and the game plan they put in for the game and we just executed.”

Up next for the Bulldogs, they’ll be on the road at Collinsville on Friday, October 22 at 7 p.m.