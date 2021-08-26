Falkville earns Week Zero Team of the Week after 27 unanswered point comeback

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – If someone watched just the first half of Falkville’s week zero game against Decatur Heritage, then they probably would have assumed that the Blue Devils would take the loss but the matchup proved to be a tale of two halves.

After going down 20-7 in the first half, Falkville put up 27 unanswered points in the second half to get the win in head coach Seth Ward’s debut with the Blue Devils earning the Week Zero Tyler Mann Team of the Week.

“Our guys never wavered and the looks on their faces at halftime didn’t look concerned, they didn’t look worried and we weren’t real crazy,” Ward said. “We didn’t come in here and yell and scream at them we just told them there’s a couple of adjustments but really it’s just tackle, block and you know fundamental football.”

Ward described the matchup against the Eagles as a playoff-like atmosphere and it’s comforting to see his team make a comeback like this early in the season.

“That was a really good team and a really good test right at the beginning to see what we’re made of,” Ward said. “To get down 20-7 and see that our guys know that they can do that and to know that we’ve got that in us it feels good.”

Even though their team was down by 13 at the half, the Blue Devils players knew that they weren’t out of the ballgame.

“First half it was rough but I told everybody at halftime when the coaches left I told them ‘Hey this isn’t us, we aren’t Falkville, we aren’t playing like a team’ and second half everybody came out and did what they needed to do,” said Falkville senior running back Jordan Greenfield.

“I don’t feel like we pointed fingers or anything like that we’re not that kind of team. We knew that we were going to come back out there and we knew we were going to come back and win the game,” said Falkville junior center Brody Puckett. “I feel like we have really good team chemistry and we’re really close and that’s going to make us go far this year.”

Falkville is on the road taking on Danville for week one; kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, August 27.