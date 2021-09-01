Buckhorn snaps 10 game losing streak against Bob Jones to earn Week One Tyler Mann of the Week

NEW MARKET, Ala. – Bob Jones built a 17-7 halftime lead against Buckhorn, but head coach Matt Patterson and the Bucks never backed down.

With 2:54 left to play, Terrence Robinson found the endzone for Buckhorn and the Bucks decided to go for two and they got it courtesy of CJ Hatcher. The comeback win snapped a 10 game losing streak to the Patriots earned the Tyler Mann Team of the Week for week one.

Buckhorn Football Team

However, the most interesting part of the way this game ended is the fact that the two-point conversion wasn’t a game time decision.

“We actually made that decision on Sunday in the staff meeting that if we got under three minutes we were going to go for two for the win. Out of respect for Bob Jones with Rayshawn Hardy and the offensive line that they have we didn’t want to get into a ten-yard game with them in overtime or multiple overtimes,” Patterson said. “We thought the best thing for us to do to win was to go for two, but also it sends a message to our team and it sends a message to our fans that with our new staff and new team that we’re here to win and we’re not trying to play for ties and overtimes and things like that.”

Up next for the Bucks, they take on Hazel Green in the Cotton Classic; both teams are undefeated heading into this matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bob Grimwood Stadium.