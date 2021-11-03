Brooks secures first undefeated regular season since 2006 earning the Week Ten Tyler Mann Team of the Week

The Brooks Lions have been a force to be reckoned with all year long and they capped off their first undefeated regular season since 2006 with their 25-16 win over Lauderdale County in their Week 10 matchup earning the final Tyler Mann Team of the Week for 2021.

“Super happy for the kids, the community, the fans, the coaches and everybody involved that’s a special thing,” said Brooks head coach Brad Black. “I’ve been here 18 years and we’ve been able to do that twice when you look back on it you kind of wonder how close you were sometimes. It’s super hard to do and we’ve had some great teams that weren’t able to do that but this team was able to pull it off so super excited for them and everybody involved.”

The Lions said the brotherhood on this year’s team is what really makes this group feel special to them and they believe it’ll help them as they gear up for the postseason.

“It was the same mindset just go out there and dominate, be us, play us and just win,” said Brooks junior safety Maddox Harden. “It feels really great. It feels good to know that we’re going into round one undefeated and that we’re really feeling confident and we’re coming closer as a team together. The brotherhood from when I got here to what it is now it’s a lot closer than I’ve ever been with any team and I love these guys with all my heart.”

“It was great like I said that’s what we’ve been working for. When I wake up every day, that’s what I was wanting to do and accomplish and that was a great feeling I know for everyone else out there it was great,” said Brooks senior center Manning Peter. “It shows everybody that we’re all on the same page, we’re all coming to practice for the same reasons and we all want to be here.”

Up next for the Lions, they’ll host Dora in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, November 5; kickoff is set for 7 p.m. out in Killen.