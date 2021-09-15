Bob Jones picked up first win of the season in comeback fashion to earn Week Three Tyler Mann Team of the Week

MADISON, Ala. – If you remember Super Bowl 51 between New England and Atlanta then you know – in football no lead is ever safe. Even in the second half.

Friday night, a group of patriots proved that once again, this time it was a team from the city of Madison.

Bob Jones has come close in every game so far this season falling by one point to Buckhorn and taking James Clemens to overtime, but this time they were able to come out on top in a close matchup. Beating Huntsville 52-49.

For fighting until the very end and securing their first win of the season, the Patriots earn the Tyler Mann Team of the Week for Week Three.

Head Coach Kelvis White spoke about the win, “I’m proud of them, especially Friday. We dug ourselves a deep hole and again we challenged them at halftime they came out fighting and they crawled and scratched their way back in the game and found a way to win it. So I’m proud of them for not giving up and the two weeks leading up to it you’re correct it’s been really close games but again they didn’t quit. We had some adversity we had some guys out that first game and we still competed and had a chance to win had a few plays to go our way we win those two games but at the end of the day, I’m proud of their effort just them competing each week. They’re fighters they work hard and we have some good players and like I said they come to practice every day and work hard and try to get better and if we continue that we’ll get a few more wins.”

“I just told them big time players make big time plays and it was a big time game for us and a lot of guys stepped up and made big plays. It was the greatest feeling we’ve felt all season. I just think there’s a bunch of dogs I think everyone’s hungry and we all want it more than ever,” junior quarterback Rayshawn Hardy said.

Junior offensive lineman Maddox Sunderman added, “It was so great we put a lot of hard work into it and it felt so good to finally see that scoreboard and we were up. There were a lot of emotions a lot of ups and downs but we pulled through and especially at the end of the game there was a lot of excitement. We never give up we always fight and we trust each other.”

Up next for Bob Jones, the Patriots will head over to face 2-2 Florence on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.