Ardmore earns playoff berth for first time since 2013 to earn Week Nine Tyler Mann Team of the Week

ARDMORE, Ala. – Jonathan Snider spent years as an assistant before taking over as Ardmore’s head coach. In May, when he was hired, he compared the gig to parenting saying that until you’re actually a parent you don’t really know what it’s like.

Players on Ardmore’s roster didn’t know what it was like to play football in the playoffs, but that all changed last Friday night. After securing a postseason berth for the first time since 2013, the Tigers are the Week Nine Tyler Mann Team of the Week.

“Man, it’s been awesome,” said Snider who is in his first year as the team’s head coach. “There’s no playbook for being a head coach, there’s no chapter you can turn to for the situations that you’re faced with but man our kids are resilient they fight, lay their guts on the line and that makes it a whole lot easier when you know what you’re going to get every Friday night.”

What Ardmore got last Friday night, was a celebration coaches and players will remember for the rest of their lives.

“Working four long hard years for it and it finally happened,” said senior linebacker Brody Dunn. “I just couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”

“It was really amazing,” added senior linebacker, Bryce Moore. “I had a good time that night I couldn’t quit thinking about it because I’ve always wanted to go to the playoffs and I’ve enjoyed it a lot.”

Before the Tigers get postseason play underway, they look to finish the regular season strong against West Limestone.

“We try not to take anything for granted so we’re gonna buckle up try to beat West this week and then get ready for Alexandria and see what happens,” said Snider.

The first-round playoff matchup against Alexandria is a road game scheduled for November 5th. The Valley Cubs are 9-0 on the year.