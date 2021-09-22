Albertville snags first program win in 7A to earn Week Four Tyler Mann Team of the Week

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – There was a little added emotion that came with Albertville’s win over Grissom in week four.

Head coach Chip English got his first victory at the helm of his new team and the program that he beat was the school that he left in order to lead the Aggies. Not only did this mark Albertville’s first win of the season but this will go down as their first win in 7A since making the classification jump in the 2020 season.

For all of that, the Aggies earn the Tyler Mann Team of the Week for week four.

Albertville came out hot but Grissom started to come back later on, and English says the way his team fought until the very end is what made him the proudest of this win.

“Really being hit with adversity throughout the game, whether it be turning the ball over or giving up a touchdown we fought back we didn’t give up and that takes a lot of guts from our guys and I’m glad their attitude and effort showed that and we got the win,” English said. “It shows you that we can win. You want to see that glimmer of hope and we saw that Friday night and that’s what we want to build off of. It does take time but that doesn’t mean we can’t win the right and so that’s what we’re really focused on week to week going out and giving our best performance.”

Up next for Albertville, they’ll host Boaz in a rivalry matchup at McCord Field on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.