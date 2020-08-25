Several Tennesee Valley football games moving to Thursday due to weather

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Due to weather, several high school football games in the Tennessee Valley are moving from Friday to Thursday.
Here’s a running list of the games that have been changed. We will update this list as we learn of more changes:
- Brindlee Mountain at Douglas
- Buckhorn at Bob Jones
- Clements at West Limestone
- Colbert County at RA Hubbard
- Columbia at New Hope
- Crossville at Collinsville
- Fort Payne at Gadsden
- Guntersville at Arab
- Ider at Plainview
- Lawrence County at Hazel Green
- Madison Academy at Scottsboro
- Madison County at Boaz
- Mars Hill at East Limestone
- Marshall County at Lincoln County
- Priceville at Brewer
- Sardis at Sylvania
- Valley Head at Section
- Whitesburg Christian at Asbury
- Woodville at North Sand Mountain
The games were originally scheduled for Friday night.
Kick off is at 7:00 p.m.