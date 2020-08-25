Several Tennesee Valley football games moving to Thursday due to weather

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Due to weather, several high school football games in the Tennessee Valley are moving from Friday to Thursday.

Here’s a running list of the games that have been changed. We will update this list as we learn of more changes:

Brindlee Mountain at Douglas

Buckhorn at Bob Jones

Clements at West Limestone

Colbert County at RA Hubbard

Columbia at New Hope

Crossville at Collinsville

Fort Payne at Gadsden

Guntersville at Arab

Ider at Plainview

Lawrence County at Hazel Green

Madison Academy at Scottsboro

Madison County at Boaz

Mars Hill at East Limestone

Marshall County at Lincoln County

Priceville at Brewer

Sardis at Sylvania

Valley Head at Section

Whitesburg Christian at Asbury

Woodville at North Sand Mountain

The games were originally scheduled for Friday night.

Kick off is at 7:00 p.m.