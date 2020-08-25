Several Tennesee Valley football games moving to Thursday due to weather

Football Friday

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Due to weather, several high school football games in the Tennessee Valley are moving from Friday to Thursday.

Here’s a running list of the games that have been changed. We will update this list as we learn of more changes:

  • Brindlee Mountain at Douglas
  • Buckhorn at Bob Jones
  • Clements at West Limestone
  • Colbert County at RA Hubbard
  • Columbia at New Hope
  • Crossville at Collinsville
  • Fort Payne at Gadsden
  • Guntersville at Arab
  • Ider at Plainview
  • Lawrence County at Hazel Green
  • Madison Academy at Scottsboro
  • Madison County at Boaz
  • Mars Hill at East Limestone
  • Marshall County at Lincoln County
  • Priceville at Brewer
  • Sardis at Sylvania
  • Valley Head at Section
  • Whitesburg Christian at Asbury
  • Woodville at North Sand Mountain

The games were originally scheduled for Friday night.

Kick off is at 7:00 p.m.

Share this story

Trending Stories