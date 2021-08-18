Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia Day Ten: Priceville, Hartselle, Falkville

MORGAN COUNTY – Episode twelve of Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia featured three teams from Morgan County.

In this edition, we preview the Priceville Bulldogs, the Hartselle Tigers, and the Falkville Blue Devils.

Stop One

Priceville Bulldogs

2020 record: 6-4

Head Coach: Chris Foster

Normally a 6-4 record would get a team into the playoffs, but that wasn’t the case for the Bulldogs in 2020. Class 4A Region 8 was loaded with talent and when it was all said and done the Black and Gold was on the outside looking in. When that final horn sounded, putting an end to the season, head coach Chris Foster said his team didn’t waste any time getting back to work. That’s a mentality that the Bulldogs will need if they look to make another postseason run in 2021.

“Been really proud of the work ethic that we’ve had and just the daily grind that they’ve been going through as far as mentally preparing and getting reps in and finding a way to get better,” said Foster. “Two things that we’ve been focusing on is finding a way to get better each day and obviously there were several one possession losses that we had last year so it’s finding a way to make those plays at the end of a game and come out on top instead of the losing end of it.”

The Bulldogs open the season on August 27th against Brewer.

Stop Two

Hartselle Tigers

2020 record: 7-4

Head Coach: Bryan Moore

In 2020, Bryan Moore’s second season as the team’s head coach, the Tigers went 7-4 with a trip to the playoffs. In 2021 with a ton of starters returning to the field, Moore’s message to his team is simple. Every down, every series, every game, he wants his guys to “own it.”

“If you are a business owner or a homeowner, something about your own stuff and how you treat that and how you take care of those things is different from a regular employee,” said Moore. “That’s what we try to get this is their team, their time and we want them to own the season, the 2021 year and the senior class has really done that so ownership encompasses everything we want for the Hartselle Tigers.”

The Tigers open the season on August 20th against Austin.

Stop Three

Falkville Blue Devils

2020 record: 8-3

Head Coach: Seth Ward

Seth Ward, the program’s baseball coach, takes over as the leader of the football program, and this is a youthful group. The Blue Devils return four starters on the offensive side of the ball and four defensively, but while this squad is young it brings the energy, and can not wait to take the field on Friday night.

“They’re ready to put it to another team, we’ve been going at this all summer and you know three weeks of Fall Camp they are ready to get after somebody so I’m ready to watch them,” said Ward. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked. This is such a fun group, and we’re ready to let them strap it up and go for it.”

The Blue Devils open the season on August 20th against Decatur Heritage.