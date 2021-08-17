Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia Day Nine: Sparkman, Mae Jemison, Westminster Christian

MADISON COUNTY – Episode ten of Road Trippin’ With Rocco & Olivia featured three teams from Madison County.

In this edition, we preview the Sparkman Senators, Mae Jemison Jaguars, and the Westminster Christian Wildcats.

Stop One

Sparkman Senators

2020 record: 6-5

Head Coach: Laron White

Sparkman is a place where postseason play has become an expectation. In 2020, the Senators made the playoffs for the third time in four years. Key players like Nick Sawyer and KaRon White have moved on. Luke Schomberg will take over as the team’s starting quarterback while Kenny Hall anchors the defense. From what he’s seen from this group in the summer and the fall, Head coach Laron White truly feels like this team can be special.

“You play kids in ninth grade you play them on JV on Monday nights, you just got to hope when they time come to play they learned what they could from those guys and it’s just time for them to step up now and that’s all across high school football,” said White. “You just got to hope your guys on the varsity teams last year are ready to step up. We want to make the playoffs and go far in the playoffs. Just making the playoffs is not good enough anymore. We want to be successful and make a long run.”

The Senators open the season on August 20th against Gardendale.

Stop Two

Mae Jemison Jaguars

2020 record: 4-7

Head Coach: Harold Wells

The Jaguars got off to a rough start in 2020 but ended up winning four of their final six regular-season games to keep their playoff streak alive. Harold Wells hopes his team can get off to a better start in 2021 and that begins this week against Hazel Green.

“Last year they had to learn me and then I had to get them to buy into the system,” said Wells. “As you saw progress in the latter part of the season, we started to play some really good football. We went into the spring with that same mentality and we had a good spring so hopefully, all of this is going to be a carry-over into this football season.”

The Jaguars open the season on August 19th against Hazel Green.

Stop Three

Westminster Christian Academy Wildcats

2020 record: 4-6

Head Coach: Louis LeBlanc

Last year the Wildcats missed out on the playoffs, but the team was young. Louis LeBlanc’s squad will field eight seniors in 2021. Starting quarterback Brandon Musch is a sophomore, the team is mostly made up of freshmen, sophomores and juniors, but the Wildcats would love nothing more than to claw their way back into postseason play.

“We really started talking about just being present in the moment like what’s going on right now,” said LeBlanc. “I think the team as a whole the culture has really evolved into it doesn’t matter that there are only 8 seniors on the team. Why can’t we be competitive now? Why can’t we do things that people don’t expect us to do right now?”

The Wildcats open the season on August 27th against Geraldine.