TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) – Several area high schools are moving their games to avoid some potentially inclement weather moving into the area Friday.

Most of the teams are just moving the games up to Thursday but there are still some teams that are electing to play on Friday night. Here’s the latest forecast from Meteorologist Ben Smith.

News 19 compiled a list of all the teams moving their games around for sports fans to still catch their favorite teams. We also included the teams that have announced they are still going to play on Friday as scheduled.

Don’t worry, we will still have our Football Friday and Football Friday Overtime shows!

If you have any matchups that have moved and are not on this list, please let us know by emailing news@whnt.com.

Thursday

West Limestone vs Brooks – Thursday,

Deshler at East Lawrence – Thursday, September 8 at 7 p.m.

Tharptown vs. Hatton – Thursday, September 8 at 7 p.m.

Guntersville vs. Douglas – Thursday, September 8 at 7 p.m.

Hartselle vs. Columbia – Thursday, September 8 at 7 p.m.

Section vs. Sand Rock – Thursday, September 8 at 7 p.m.

West Morgan vs. Central – Thursday, September 8 at 7 p.m.

Friday

Brewer at East Limestone – Friday, September 9 at 7 p.m.