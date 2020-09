HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville High School football team will forfeit its football game against Albertville on Friday, October 2 because multiple team members are still in self-quarantine.

The team’s game last week, against Grissom High School, was canceled for the same reason.

Huntsville’s next game is set for Friday, October 9 against Austin High School at Milton Frank Stadium.