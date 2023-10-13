MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — We’re getting into the nitty-gritty of the high school football regular season.

Region standings are really being put to the test and as we all know, the region record is what matters most when the regular season comes to a close and it’s time for postseason play.

James Clemens ruined Sparkman’s undefeated season last week and the Jets took sole possession of the top spot in the class 7A Region 4 standings.

Tonight’s matchup between the Senators and Bob Jones Patriots would determine who gets the second-place spot all to themselves.

Bob Jones has won this matchup the past two seasons, who’s gonna come out on top in 2023?

Our highlights will start off with the Patriots offense. Tyren Washington takes the direct snap, he’ll take it right up the middle and into the endzone for the Bob Jones touchdown.

Then the rain started coming down in Madison, everyone’s favorite football Friday weather right?

Well, it’s not stopping the Pats from finding the endzone, it’ll be KJ Jackson on the run this time, he jogs in for six more for Bob Jones. Patriots extend their early lead.

The Senators’ offense going to work now perfect scoring position and the Senators will stick to the run game as well here. Josh Ward feeds Jayquel Coleman, he’ll muscle his way across the goal line for six for the visitors.

The Pats go on to get the 31-13 victory– taking sole possession of second place in the region standings.