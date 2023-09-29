FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) — When you think about Russellville and Mars Hill football, the word success might come to mind.

The Golden Tigers and Panthers programs are synonymous with winning, both are viewed as powerhouses in North Alabama and well respected across the state.

Last year’s meeting between these two teams came down to one point– with Mars Hill getting the win.

Who’s coming out on top this year?

Russellville strikes first with a field goal, can they find the endzone first as well? They’ll do so right here thanks to the run from Cam Phinizee nothing but open field in front of him and a 41-yard score makes it 10-0.

It didn’t take long for the home team to respond, Griffin Hanson showing off the legs on the quarterback draw number six has reservations for 6, 68 yards straight to the crib. The Panthers get their first points of the ballgame.

Second-quarter action now. Russellville on top with a 10-6 lead, Mars Hill offense back out at midfield. Hanson will feed JO Owens and he’s got the endzone on his mind, he breaks off a 41-yard run and Mars Hill takes the lead with about nine minutes to go in the first half.

But the Golden Tigers would take it back before we head to the locker room– fin-aye-zee punches his way across the goal line for six more for the visitors and it’s a 17-13 game at the break.

This one came down to the wire out in the Shoals, as we thought it might, less than five to play Russellville on top 24-19. Hanson launches a 48-yard bomb downfield to Tanner CaudleOwens would convert the two-point try.

And that’ll win them the game, the Panthers stay undefeated with the 27-24 victory.