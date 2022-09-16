NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — At this point in the season, most of our local teams have at least one loss under their belts — but not the two teams that will take the field in Trinity Friday night.

News 19 stepped into Rebels Stadium – the site of the Jack’s Game of the Week: Rogers vs. West Morgan.

Two undefeated teams going head to head, both trying to improve to 5-0, but of course, only one will be able to do that here tonight.

Both of these teams have been putting some serious numbers up. Rogers is outscoring their opponents 144-50 and the Rebels have put up 185 and only allowed 28 over four games — plus West Morgan has already recorded two shutouts this season.

“It’s kind of business as usual for us,” said Rogers Head Football Coach Daniel Garrett. “It really doesn’t matter who we play, we come in with the same mindset, same intensity, attitude, all those things trying to do our job the best we can each given night.”

“This is just the next opportunity for us to prove ourselves,” Garrett continued. “They’re a good football team and well coached. I think we just need to stay true to who we are and not try to do too much.”

Drew Phillips, head coach for West Morgan, said, “I think we’ve got a lot of confidence. I think the guys are excited about this opportunity. It’s a big game and I think our guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now being 4-0.”

“We’ve just got to continue to play together,” Phillips continued. “I think they’re a physical team they try to control the line of scrimmage they’re well coached they do a really good job across the board they’ve got some good speed and I think it’ll be a battle it’s two teams that are really similar in a lot of ways.”

On Friday night, West Morgan took the 35-16 win to improve to 5-0.