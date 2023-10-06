HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If we told you at the beginning of the season that Muscle Shoals and Hartselle would be the teams to beat in Class 6A Region 7, you wouldn’t have been shocked.

That’s been the case the past few years and it’s certainly accurate in 2023

The Trojans and Tigers both entered week six unbeaten in region play, Muscle Shoals also has an undefeated season so far, Hartselle has only lost once back in week zero.

Number four Muscle Shoals vs. Number five Hartselle, let’s get to the action.

Home team will strike first. Noah Lee direct snap, punches across the goal line for the first points of the ballgame.

Later on, Tiger’s offense is back to work in the red zone, Lee feeds Ri Fletcher. He’ll put six more on the board for the home team and just like that the Tigers take a 21-0 lead but it would be a mistake to think this game is over.

Far from it, Muscle Shoals trying to get their offense going. Cole Woods looks to the sky and sends it deep down field. Marecus Goodloe hauls it in the endzone with a man all over him, touchdown Trojans.

Trojans offense once again, Woods feeds Jaquess Greene this time and Greene will find paydirt put six on the board for number five, touchdown Muscle Shoals and the Trojans are chipping away at that Hartselle lead.

So you know how we said things were far from over we meant it Muscle Shoals took the lead but Hartselle tied it up with less than 20 seconds. We head to overtime and then even more free football, double overtime.

Trojans with the chance to win it here Woods gives it to Tari Hampton, he muscles across the goal line

Trojans stay undefeated getting the win in double overtime.