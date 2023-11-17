MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Friday night marked the first-ever meeting between the Mars Hill Panthers and Madison Academy Mustangs – and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The Panthers stopped the Mustangs on the opening drive, so Mars Hill has the ball, but not for long. The snap is mishandled and the ball is up for grabs, so the Mustangs snag it.

Madison Academy takes over in great scoring position, and they take advantage immediately as Jacob Poldiak feeds Joshua Williams and he muscles into the endzone for the first points of the ballgame.

On the ensuing kickoff, Griffin Hanson decides to take this one out with an incredible return giving the Panthers great scoring position.

Mars Hill makes its way into the red zone and goes with the push tush to cross the goal line – tying the game at 7 all in the first quarter.

To end the game with less than 30 seconds to play, the Panthers are trying to send it to overtime, but the ball is fumbled inside the 10. The Mustangs recover and win the ballgame.

Madison Academy moves on to the third round with the 21-14 victory.