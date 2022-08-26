HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Week Zero of high school football season came and went in a flash — but we still have a whole season ahead of us. Most of the local teams have one game under their belt and are now gearing up for their Week One matchups.

Welcome to the Week One Jack’s Game of the Week between Madison Academy and Randolph.

The two programs have been meeting on and off since 1973, and despite some close matchups, Randolph has never been able to come out with a victory in this matchup.

It’s also unusual for the Raiders and Mustangs to go into this game without at least one victory under their belts.

Both teams fell in their Week Zero games, so everyone is looking to try and get in the win column for the first time tonight.