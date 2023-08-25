TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The countdown to kickoff has officially hit zero and high school football is officially BACK in the Tennessee Valley! News 19 is thrilled to be covering all of our incredible teams for another season.

With so many great teams, it wasn’t easy to choose where to go for the first Jack’s Game of the Week. We decided to kick off the 2023 season with a showdown between two region champions from last season, the Madison Academy Mustangs and the Deshler Tigers.

The Mustangs started rolling right away, took an early lead, and in the end, it was too much for the Tigers to overcome.

The Mustangs secured the win at Deshler’s Howard Chappell Stadium with a final score of 42-6.