HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The final week of the high school football regular season is here and it’s just crazy how fast time flies when you’re having fun it’s safe to say the Madison Academy Mustangs and Westminster Christian Wildcats have been having a blast in 2023.

Both teams enter the game undefeated and both can score with ease, Madison Academy averages nearly 54 points per game while Westminster averages nearly 50 points per game.

Coming into the contest, the Mustangs had won every match up between the two schools and they got to work immediately.

On the first play of the ball game, Jacob Poldiakk fed Ken Cherry and he took it to the house to give the Mustangs an early lead.

Madison Academy would get the ball back and Cherry would look to get to work once more but the Wildcats force a fumble and Derrick Cumberlander recovers setting them up with great field position.

Westminster capitalized on that field position scoring off a trick play as TJ Carter hauled in the touchdown reception to make it a 7-7 ballgame.

Heading into the second quarter, Poldiak connected with Selano Thomas for the touchdown and it would be all Mustangs from that point on.

Madison Academy defeated Westminster Christian 47-7, capping off a 10-0 regular season for the Mustangs.