DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Trojans vs. Red Raiders! It’s a top 10 battle in class 6A with region standings on the line. It’s also what makes high school football at this time of year here in the Tennessee Valley so great.

Welcome into Shorty Ogle Stadium for the News 19 Week Seven Jack’s Game of the Week: Decatur vs. Muscle Shoals.

6a Region 8 is a dogfight at the top of the standings. Decatur is ranked 8th in the state while Muscle Shoals is right behind them at 9th.

This is a bit of a newer rivalry between the Trojans and Red Raiders at just the 13th meeting between the two programs.

The visiting Trojans have the advantage with 7 wins, and enter on a five-game win streak in the series. But this year both teams have been pretty dominant with Muscle Shoals only losing in the final seconds to Hartselle on Friday.

So both Scott Basden and Jerry Adcock know it’s going to take their best for their teams to get the win tonight.

“That’s the big question, coming off of a loss, how do you react so bottom line, we’ve got to go play,” said Basden, head coach at Muscle Shoals. “We’re playing an undefeated team, they’re a really good team, and so we’ll see what we’re about. Jere does a good job, been there a long time, and last year we were lucky enough to get out of there with a victory. It ought to be a great opportunity for us to get back out there and try to compete.”

“It’s going to be a hard noised, lots of clicking and clacking and popping tonight, I can bet money on that one,” Adcock said. “It’s the best offensive line we’ve seen, and tremendous size, very skilled, defense is solid and there’s really not a weakness in what they do, and there never is. I know we’re going to get the best game they can play this week.”

Muscle Shoals defeated Decatur 42-28 on Friday night.