Some people find rain and stormy weather very relaxing but for high school football when rain is in the forecast on a Friday night it just means chaos.

With the chance of storms tomorrow, teams decided to hit the gridiron a day early. So we get a bunch of Football Thursday action this week.

Our third Jack’s Game of the Week, Buckhorn vs. Hazel Green, is the 61st edition of the Cotton Classic.

The Bucks have won the last three meetings to increase its lead in the rivalry to 37-22-1 so the Trojans are certainly hoping to snap that streak on their home field this season.

Heading into this Week 3 matchup, Hazel Green’s coming off a 25-6 win against Lee while Buckhorn is looking to bounce back from a loss to Gadsden City.

The Trojans sit at 2-1– 1-0 in region play. The Bucks are entering the week three matchup 1-2– still in search of their first region win.