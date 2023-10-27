TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Lions and tigers, no bears, but still oh my, what a battle we had in Tuscumbia tonight.

The winner of class 4A region 7 has already been decided but the race for second place was red-hot Deshler and Brooks.

Both teams entered tonight with 6 wins and 5-1 records in region play, so the race for region runner-up couldn’t get any closer.

Both the Lions and Tigers lost to the region champs West Morgan — but both squads know a thing or two about winning region crowns.

Deshler won it last season and Brooks took home the 4A Region 8 title two years ago.

So you know both teams wanted to end region play with the win.

So who’s leaving our Jack’s Game of the Week in second place? Let’s head out to Howard Chappell Stadium to find out.

You might think oh they’re not in first it doesn’t matter, but don’t tell the Lions and Tigers that both teams are hungry for that win tonight.

Brooks’ offense starting us off here, Garrett Burrough rolls out of the pocket, scurries to the outside, he’s met by a pack of Tigers and for a moment it’s like where did he go?? Oh there he is breaking from a tackle and walking into the endzone! What a touchdown, this is what this rivalry is all about.

So now let’s see how Deshler can respond, handoff goes to Tae Fuqua, he’s putting a few defenders on skates! Cuts right through the middle and he is off all the way to the house.

I’ll tell ya what, these athletes are putting on a show for our Jack’s Game of the Week.

So again tigers with the ball here, they stay on the ground but this time it’s Garrett Reid, busting his way past the goal line for six more, this Tigers offense is doing what it’s done all season long and that’s put points on the board.

And the tigers weren’t even close to done yet. Price Thornton unleashes this one towards the endzone and connects with Camden Fuller for six more, Deshler is rolling.

So now can Brooks get something going?? Well, remember Fuller scoring just a moment ago?? Well, he’s pretty good on defense. Picks off Burrough.

All Deshler in this one 56-28