MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Think about your favorite rivalry in sports: maybe it’s Red Sox-Yankees, what about Duke-UNC?

In this state, we’d be willing to bet for many it’s the Iron Bowl.

In the city of Madison, it’s James Clemens vs. Bob Jones, that’s the matchup the two schools and their fan bases have circled on the calendar every season.

Bob Jones holds the 7-4 series lead will the Pats or Jets come out on top in 2023?

Jumping too late in the first quarter, James Clemens down in the redzone, and they’re just gonna push Ty Marsh across the goal line for the first six points of the ballgame.

Second quarter Pats trying to get on the board in a great scoring position. Sheldon Graham feeds Tyren Washington and he’ll cross the goal line with ease for the Patriots touchdown, but extra points are no good so JC leads 7-6.

Jets offense gets back to work. Marsh rolls out of the pocket, lets it fly and launches an absolute bomb to Devon Cooper and that’s a house call for number one for the Jets. Which means push-ups for the student section.

And would tack on one more score in the first half. Jets would take a 19-6 lead into the locker room and the Jets go on to win big 40-13