MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Bob Jones and James Clemens football fans get hype for every game of the season, but there’s on in particular that everyone in the city of Madison has circled on their calendar. It’s one of the best and most-heated rivalries in the entire state.

The Jack’s Game of the Week, sometimes dubbed the “Madison Bowl,” is between the Bob Jones Patriots and James Clemens Jets!

This is the 11th meeting between the schools, so the rivalry hasn’t been around forever. However, it brings the passion and intensity of a matchup that we’ve been seeing for decades.

Bob jones has the overall advantage with six wins, but James Clemens has won the past four meetings — including last season’s overtime thriller.

Heading into this year’s edition, the Pats are sitting at 1-1 while the Jets are still in search of their first victory of the season.

But records all go out the window for this game and each team wants bragging rights for the next 365 days. Coaches Kelvis White and Chad McGehee know their guys are gonna need to lay it all on the line tonight in order to make that happen.