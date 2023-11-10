DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The road to winning a blue map began months ago when the 2023 season kicked off, but in order to win a state championship, it’s simple, you had to make it to the postseason.

Now that the regular season is in the books, the teams still standing all have the same mentality going forward: win and advance but lose and go home.

The Austin black bears are one of many local teams who punched a ticket to the playoffs.

Their first-round opponent? The same as last season, Vestavia Hills.

A win tonight would check off several boxes. The school’s first 7A playoff victory, Austin’s first win ever over the rebels’ program and of course a spot in round two.

So without further ado, let’s get to the action in our Jack’s Game of the Week.

The Black Bears trying to get the program’s first postseason victory since 2017, let’s see if they can.

We’re gonna jump right into the action cause it didn’t take long for it to start. William Tonsmeire gets his hands on it and he’s gonna do the rest. He takes it all the way to the crib 68 yards on the run and the rebels strike first in the first minute of the ballgame.

But the Black Bears would respond. Gavin Fuqua isn’t listed as a QB, doesn’t mean he can’t throw. He takes a page out of Derrick Henry’s book, tosses one up for Nick Crayton and hauls in the catch in the endzone to tie this one up at 7 all.

Final seconds of the first quarter, Judd Bailey feeds Fuqua. He is listed as a running back and this is why, makes his way across the goal line for six for the home team, Austin takes the lead.

The Rebels would take a three-point lead into the locker room and they’d finish on top. Austin falls 38-17 in this one.