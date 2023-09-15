MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Muscle Shoals has won eight consecutive meetings against the Athens Golden Eagles, who were trying to snap that streak tonight.

Five minutes into this game, Cole Woods pitches it to Jaquess Green who scurries to the outside and right on into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game.

Muscle Shoals took an early 10-0 lead.

Time ticking away in the first quarter, with the same score – Trojans around midfield – and if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Handoff to Green who found an opening and is gone! He takes it 37 yards to the house and it’s a 17-0 lead for the home team after the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, it’s still 17-0 Muscle Shoals when Brogan Gross, trying to get his team back in this thing, sends a dart to Jay’shon Ridgle right in the endzone for six. That gets Athens on the board and makes it a 17-7 ball game.

Four minutes to go in the first half, the Trojans were now ahead 24-7, but the Golden Eagles got back inside the red zone. Handoff to John McIntyre pushes and shoves his way in for the score.

Muscle Shoals ends up winning it 66-28, earning their 9th consecutive win in matchups against Athens, and the Trojans improve to 4-0.