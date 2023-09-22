SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Heading into this week, Arab sat at the top of class 5A region 7 – with Scottsboro tied for second.

The action in this week’s matchup got started with the Cats offense on the field, but this highlight’s coming from the Knights, as the Wildcats fumble on the play and Wyatt Lamar will scoop it up for Arab. He’s got nothing but green grass in front of him and Lamar with the scoop and score for the Knights’ first points of the ballgame.

Nearing the end of the first quarter, Arab was knocking on the goal line and Logan Silva took the direct snap, going straight up the gut and into the endzone for another six for the visitors. Arab was then up 14-0.

But don’t doubt the home team – they weren’t going down without a fight.

Wildcats right outside the endzone, Jake Jones feeds Antonio Brocks who bounces to his left and he jogged in for the first points of the contest for the Wildcats.

As the first half was winding down, Jones faked the handoff and tossed it over to Jayden Gilbert. And just like that, we had ourselves a tie-ball game in the Jack’s Game of the Week.

“We spotted them fourteen points at the start of the ball game, our kids didn’t flinch, they hung in there, it couldn’t have started probably any worse for us, just really like the way our guys responded at that point, they are extremely resilient, we gave up an awful lot of yards on defense but, when it got tough in the red zone our kids bowed up, got the turnover, y’know towards the end of the second quarter, and then taking it 99 and tying it at the half, I thought that was huge,” Cris Bell, the Scottsboro Head Coach, said after the Wildcats win.

This one didn’t disappoint, with Scottsboro getting the comeback win 28-14 and the Wildcats improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2016.