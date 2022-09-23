ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — Fort Payne and Arab are separated by about 60 miles, but tonight the wildcats and knights will share the same 100 yards — both looking to come out on top with a victory in our Jack’s Game of the Week.

Welcome to Arab, where the Knights and Wildcats are getting set to kick off Week 5.

The Knights are undefeated heading into this one against the Wildcats who sit at 3-1 so far.

The Knights boast the No. 3 scoring defense and the No. 5 scoring offense in their classification.

All of that is a big reason why Arab’s the 10th ranked team in class 5A.

The Knights are 5-0 for the first time since 1949, and you can bet they wanna stay unbeaten and move to 6-0 on their home turf. But Fort Payne would love nothing more to snap that streak.

The Wildcats got their last points against Mae Jemison two weeks ago. They fell to Gadsden City 18-0 last week — so trying to bounce back.

Both head coaches are looking forward to seeing their guys compete and hopefully come out on top.

“I think the biggest thing is they’re playing with a ton of confidence,” said Fort Payne Head Coach Chris Elmore. “They’re playing well, and they believe in each other believe in the coaching energy behind them. They’re a tough team to beat right now especially at their place because of how much confidence they have. It’ll take a great effort, but I think our guys are excited about it.”

“Just gotta be us, just gotta play our brand of football over the years,” said Arab Head Coach Chris Ozmint. “I’ve grown to trust this group of seniors. I know how they’re gonna perform gonna give them some plays and trust them to execute them. They’re gonna play hard, they’re gonna play to the whistle, and it’s gonna be a test a true test for us.”

Fort Payne shut out Arab on Friday night, 21-0.