(WHNT) — It feels just like yesterday we were getting the high school football season underway, but in the blink of an eye, we’ve reached the final week of the regular season!

Ten weeks of Friday Night Lights are in the books, and there’s just one more round before the playoffs.

Bragging rights were up for grabs in one of the oldest rivalries in the entire State of Alabama on Friday night. Welcome into Chorba-Lee Stadium, the site of the Jack’s Game of the Week for the final week of the regular season: Albertville vs. Guntersville!

The rivalry dates back over 100 years, the Aggies and Wildcats met for the first time back in 1914. Friday’s matchup marks the 108th meeting between the programs.

We always say when it comes to rivalry games that records don’t matter – just throw them out the window – and that still holds true, but it’s safe to say that the guys from Albertville would like to have a few more wins heading into tonight’s game.

The Aggies sit at 1-8 overall with that one win coming against Boaz in Week 1.

The Wildcats have a 7-2 overall record. They rolled through the first six weeks with ease, then hit some bumps against Scottsboro and Arab, but are now coming off a shutout win over Sardis.

Looking at the series, Guntersville has the overall advantage 54-47-6, including wins in the past three meetings.

“There’s been no quit,” said Albertville Head Coach Chip English. “They’ve come to work every single day in practice. They’ve come to work every single day for games. It’d be easy to say ‘Well, I don’t care anymore,’ but they haven’t done that. They’ve come ever day and fought their tails off for the team.”

“I told them regardless of how the season went they have the opportunity to go out as winner against the biggest rivalry in the state, so we’re excited for that opportunity,” English concluded.

Guntersville Head Coach Lance Reese said, “To be a part of a game like this that’s got the history and tradition of a Guntersville rivalry is something special.”

“Both communities turn out. Both teams get really excited,” he continued. “There will be people here [Friday night] that only come to one game a year and that’s this one. It’s kind of a chance if you’re struggling, you’ve got this to look forward to. If you’re going to the playoffs like us, you want to end on a high note, so it’s going to be another great game.”

Guntersville defeated Albertville 49 to 7 on Friday night.