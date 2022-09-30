HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Week 6 of the high school football season officially kicked off under the Thursday night lights, but as always we have a full slate of Friday night games.

But only one could be our Jack’s Game of the Week.

When picking the Jack’s Game of the Week this week, this just felt like an obvious choice. Welcome to J.F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals, where the undefeated Trojans are welcoming the undefeated Hartselle Tigers into town.

The Tigers sitting at 6-0, while the Trojans a perfect 5-0. Both teams sitting in the top 10 in 6A in the state of Alabama going into this one with Hartselle at No. 6 and Muscle Shoals at No. 9.

A lot is on the line tonight — those undefeated records for starters. and then region rankings. Right now there’s a three-way tie for first place of Class 6A Region 7 between Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, and Decatur. Obviously, one of those teams has to fall after tonight’s matchup.

“They’re better than they were a year ago,” said Hartselle Head Football Coach Bryan Moore. “[They’re] really good on defense, extremely well-coached, [the] quarterback can run, which is kind of a different deal than last year. They do a great job… and Coach Basden’s been here a long time, the kids play really hard and it’s always a tough matchup.”

“We knew the majority of our team was back so we kind of knew what we had but every team is different, leadership’s different, we’ve seen kids grow up through the season,” Moore continued.

Muscle Shoals is in search of their first win over the tigers since 2019. Hartselle is looking to make it three in a row over their region rival.

“I think each day we’re getting better and each game we’ve improved on some things, but we’ve still got a long way to go to be where we wanna be,” said Muscle Shoals Head Football Coach Scott Basden. “So it’s just another opportunity to compete. Coach Moore and their staff always does a great job, they have a lot of speed, throw the ball around, do a lot of RPOs, and that Fletcher guy, he can run so we’ve got to make sure to make good open field tackles and play assignment football.”

Hartselle overcame Muscle Shoals 29 to 26 on Friday night.