Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
94°
Huntsville
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Northwest Alabama
Northeast Alabama
Your Local Election Headquarters
Alabama News
Tennessee News
COVID-19
BBB Consumer Alerts
National
STEM
Artemis
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Press Releases
Automotive News
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Bus Stop Forecast
Gulf Coast Forecast
Weather Closings and Early Dismissals
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Live Alert 19 App
Traffic
Sports
World Games 2022
SEC Media Days
Trash Pandas
North Alabama’s CW
On-Air
WHNT/North Alabama’s CW Program Schedule
WHNT Video Center
Traffic
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Closed Captioning Info
Community
The Story
School Share
Garden Tips
Leadership Perspectives
Community Calendar
Make-A-Wish
Autism Awareness
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Pets
Wellness Wednesday
Contests
Newsletter
Contact Us
Meet the News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
News 19 App
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Game of the Week
Jack’s Game of the Week: Randolph vs. Fayette County
Top Game of the Week Headlines
Jack’s Game of the Week: Arab vs. Boaz
Jack’s Game of the Week: Tanner vs. Pisgah
Jack’s Game of the Week: Boaz vs. Guntersville
Jack’s Game of the Week: Hartselle vs. Muscle Shoals
Jack’s Game of the Week: Randolph vs Madison Academy
Jack’s Game of the Week: Russellville vs. Hartselle
Quick Links
Latest Scores
Game Highlights
More Game of the Week
Jack’s Game of the Week: Muscle Shoals vs Athens
Jack’s Game of the Week: Central vs West Limestone
Jack’s Game of the Week: James Clemens vs Bob Jones
Jack’s Game of the Week: Austin vs Decatur
Jack’s Game of the Week: Hewitt-Trussville vs James …
Jack’s Game of the Week: Brooks vs Lauderdale County
Jack’s Game of the Week: Falkville vs North Sand …
Team of the Week
Brooks secures first undefeated regular season since …
Ardmore earns playoff berth for first time since …
Geraldine snaps Fyffe’s nation leading win streak …
Hartselle takes down Muscle Shoals to remain undefeated …
Fyffe Red Devils win 50th straight game, making them …
West Limestone beats arch rival East Limestone for …
Albertville snags first program win in 7A to earn …
Bob Jones picked up first win of the season in comeback …
View All Team of the Week
Football Friday
Football Friday Highlights – Playoffs Round 2
High School Football Highlights: Week 10
High School Football Highlights: Thursday Week 10
Football Friday Highlights – Week 9
Football Friday Highlights: Week 8
High School Football Highlights: Friday Week 7
View All Football Friday