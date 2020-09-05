Football Highlights Week 2

Football Friday

Thursday Games

East Limestone 50 vs Lee 28

Friday Games

Albertville 21 vs Sparkman 45

Central 21 vs Wilson 14

Crossville 7 vs Boaz 48

D.A.R. 17 vs Madison Academy 51

Fairview 12 vs Guntersville 48

Florence 28 vs Austin 42

Hazel Green 7 vs Buckhorn 43

Mars Hill 71 vs Sheffield 38

North Jackson 62 vs Westminster Christian 35

Randolph 18 vs JPII 13

Speaking with Grissom Head Coach Chip English

