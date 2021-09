Football Friday Highlights Week 2

MADISON, Ala. — The progress of construction at Town Madison slowed by two roadblocks: the COVID-19 pandemic and serious delays in opening ramps off I-565. Developers say connectivity and easy access to the interstate are crucial to bringing in businesses and now the final piece of the interchange puzzle may be on the way.

The ramp that connects eastbound lanes of I-565 to Town Madison opened in April, just in time for the first pitch of Trash Pandas baseball. But there's no exact timeline yet for the interstate flyovers to connect town Madison to westbound traffic on I-565.