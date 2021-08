Football Friday highlights: Week 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - J.O. Johnson High School is now a pile of rubble that will soon be redeveloped to include a Northwest Huntsville amphitheater and a park with walking trails.

Images circulating online of high school trophies in demolition rubble sparked conversation among J.O. Johnson Jaguar alumni. Some people are still hurt by the school's closure five years ago, and others are questioning the city's transparency and even the legality of the destruction of the landmark school.