HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Friday night football games would not be the same without the band and cheerleaders pumping up the team (and the crowd).

News 19’s Football Friday coverage expanded this past season to spotlight bands and cheerleaders. This year, they get their own segment!

Week Zero’s Band of the Week was the Mae Jemison High School Jaguars, from Huntsville.

Tune in to Football Friday on News 19 at 10 p.m. and Football Friday Overtime on WHDF North Alabama’s CW at 10:35 p.m. every Friday for Tennessee Valley high school football coverage!